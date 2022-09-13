Pelicans G Devonte' Graham Receives Praise from Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant can be an enigma. He is an elite basketball player but can be snarky with media members and fans on social media. KD recently joined former Pelican JJ Redick on his 'Old Man and the Three Podcast' and discussed a player who has impressed him over their career in the NBA. It was none other than New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham.

Graham started his career in Charlotte before joining the Pelicans this past season after being acquired through a sign and trade deal. The improvement year over year from Graham as a member of the Hornets is what KD referenced on the podcast.

Graham finished his rookie campaign starting just three games and only averaging 4 points a game.

The following season saw Graham have a career-high 35 minutes per game and 18 points per contest. That improvement caught the eye of LeBron James, who co-signed the thought of Graham winning Most Improved Player that season. He would then have another strong year for Charlotte, averaging nearly 15 points a game while shooting a career-high 37% from beyond the arc.

The Hornets then traded him to the Pelicans.

Graham's first year with the Pelicans had its ups and downs. While he did start a career-high 63 games this past season, he did not match the scoring totals of previous years in Charlotte.

He left Pelicans fans with a few memorable moments. Who can forget the nearly three-quarter court heave game-winner in OKC to beat the Thunder at the buzzer? Or what about the deep 3 to beat the Jazz in Utah? Graham has had his moments in some big spots this season.

The hope is Graham can replicate some of this magic next season. The Pelicans will boast a formidable Big 3 in Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram. With the focus primarily being on them, Graham will get an opportunity to knock down shots and make plays on the court.

Graham was second on the team in 3-point percentage last season with a minimum of 60 attempts. It won't be a shock to the rest of the NBA if KD has co-signed Graham's ability.

