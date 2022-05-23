Pelicans’ Herb Jones Named to NBA All-Rookie Second Team

The NBA announced its 2022 All-Rookie team, and Pelicans forward Herb Jones was a 2nd team selection. It shouldn't come as a surprise that the former Alabama standout was a stud on the defensive end of the court. Jones led all rookies in steals with 130. The next closet rookie, Scottie Barnes, had 80. Jones also set the franchise record for combined steals and blocks in a season. The real question is why Jones didn't make the All-Rookie First Team?

The second team has Jones with Josh Giddy (OKC), Bones Hyland (Denver), Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago), and Chris Duarte (Indiana).

The Pelicans found a gem with Jones during the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft. In 2021-22, Herb Jones started 69 games and led the team in minutes played this past season. "Not of Herb" was often tasked with guarding the opponent's best perimeter offensive weapon, and he shined in this role. Throughout the season, coaches and players around the league praised Jones for his defensive prowess and readiness to play as an NBA rookie.

Jones finished the season averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists a game. He wasn't the only standout rookie, as the Pelicans had Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado. The young nucleus will be pivotal in this team's success moving forward. Jones has many more accolades to achieve in his future, including Defensive Player of the Year. If his rookie year indicates things to come, then it won't be long before many more accolades head his way.

