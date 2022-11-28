Pelicans Return From Holidays Looking To Clap The Thunder

After falling on the road in Memphis, the Pelicans come back to the Smoothie King Center to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, and will do so without some of their biggest names on the floor.

Now that every one is past the holiday hangover of turkey, friends, and family, it's time for the New Orleans Pelicans to get back to business.

The Pels had their short, two-game win streak broken by the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday in disheartening fashion.

But the bigger loss took place off the floor. Brandon Ingram injured his toe and missed the second half, and he is likely out for tonight's game.

CJ McCollum will also miss his third straight game while he remains in the NBA's health and safety protocols with a non-COVID illness. The Pelicans could also be without forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Naji Marshall, who are both listed as questionable.

Though the Pelicans have had their intended starting lineup in place for exactly 10 games this season, they find themselves ranked among the league's elite in most statistical categories.

New Orleans currently ranks fifth in offensive rating (115.0), sixth defensively (109.6), and fourth in overall net rating (5.4), putting the Pelicans on pace to potentially tie or surpass the franchise record of 5.8 set by the 2007-08 Hornets.

However, the undermanned Pelicans will not get a night off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-10).

Though the Thunder enter the game as losers of four of their last five, they have one of the league's elite scorers in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.1 ppg), a rising star in playmaking guard Josh Giddey (14.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 5.8 apg), and a defensive stopper in Luguentz Dort.

OKC has surrounded those three with other young, long, and athletic players, who can switch defensively and move without the basketball.

The Thunder have already secured a pair of wins over the Clippers, as well as victories over the Mavericks, Raptors, and Bulls.

New Orleans will look to Zion Williamson to lead the way. Zion will likely be double and triple-teamed without McCollum and Ingram on the floor, so the Pelicans will have to be creative in getting Williamson touches and looks that make it more difficult for the Thunder to force the ball out of his hands.

When they do, it will be on players like Trey Murphy III, Jose Alvarado, and Devonte Graham to make shots.

Jonas Valanciunas, who has gone from as few as three to as many as 16 shot attempts in games this season, could also be a major factor against an OKC team that doesn't have a lot in the way of rim protection.

New Orleans will have to be very careful about getting caught up in a scoring exchange with the Thunder, who have a middling team defense. They want to run and score easy baskets in transition. With so many key players out, the Pelicans have to make good decisions with the basketball, take quality shots, and limit their turnovers.

Facing a sub-.500 team at home after two days off, the Pelicans should be rested and ready to go, even if they aren't at full strength.

New Orleans is off to a 6-3 start at the Smoothie King Center, with a number of home games on the horizon. Continuing to establish "The Blender" as a place teams don't want to visit remains critical.

Oklahoma City Thunder Leaders:

Scoring: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 31.1 ppg

Rebounding: Josh Giddey - 7.2 rpg

Assists: Gilgeous-Alexander - 6.2 apg

Steals: Gilgeous-Alexander - 1.7 spg

Blocks: Aleksej Pokusevski - 1.8 bpg

New Orleans Pelicans (11-8) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (8-12)

Smoothie King Center

Time: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Bally Sports NO

Listen: WRNO 99.5FM

