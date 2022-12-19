Pelicans vs. Bucks: A View From The Other Side

New Orleans and Milwaukee square off Monday night in a battle of the NBA's elite.

On Monday, New Orleans will host the Eastern Conference leader Milwaukee Bucks at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans concluded their first three-game winless road trip of the season. Milwaukee enters the game upon winning their last 7 of 10 games to overtake the Celtics in the East.

Terry Kimble of the Pelicans Scoop Podcast interviewed writer Dalton Sell from Fansided's Behind the Buck Pass to discuss the Bucks' season and preview Monday night's matchup against the Pelicans.

Coming off a major injury last postseason, how has Khris Middleton looked so far since returning?

Dalton Sell: Understandably, Khris Middleton has looked quite rusty since he returned from his lengthy absence. He's still looking for his shot and trying to get his legs back.

It's been a struggle for the forward thus far, but the Bucks will certainly look to get him going more and more as the season goes on. Middleton can heat up in a hurry, but he's still looking to put the pieces together.

With the return of Joe Ingles, what can he bring to the table and help the Bucks with?

Dalton Sell: When it comes to Joe Ingles, his outside shooting is what should help the Bucks the most after he makes his long-awaited season debut. The Bucks are always in the hunt for more perimeter shooting to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with, and Ingles, a career 40.3 percent 3-point shooter, fits the billing.

On top of that, the veteran should bring some more ball-handling and pick-and-roll opportunities to Milwaukee's second unit. When healthy, Ingles could be a big piece for the Bucks.

Which player/players have you been most impressed by early on this season?

Dalton Sell: While I could highlight the incredible seasons Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are having, I'd have to say I've been the most impressed by Brook Lopez thus far. After missing a good chunk of last season, the big man has returned with a vengeance this season.

He currently leads the league with blocked shots and has been a dominant force on that side of the basketball. Not to mention that he is also shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range and posting his highest points per game since 2016-17. The center has undoubtedly been impressive on both ends.

A guy like Grayson Allen's name has been on the trade rumor mill this season. Do you expect any moves from the Bucks before the deadline?

Dalton Sell: I do expect a move or two from the Bucks before the deadline, but I believe it will be closer to the actual deadline. The target who comes to mind is Jae Crowder, given Milwaukee's rumored interest in him since he requested out of Phoenix a few months ago.

Crowder would be a solid addition for the Bucks, who could use another tough wing defender before they head into the playoffs. Whether it involves Crowder or not, it seems likely that the Bucks will make a defensive-minded move at some point in the coming months.

Pelicans' fans know him quite well, but just what kind of impact has Jrue Holiday brought to the Bucks organization?

Dalton Sell: Jrue Holiday has been everything the Bucks could have hoped for when they traded for him over two years ago. He was the ultimate needle-mover in their quest to bring home a title for the first time in over 50 years.

On the floor, he's brought leadership, toughness, remarkable defense, and a handful of unforgettable plays that will go down in Bucks' history. His impact on this franchise has been outright immeasurable.

Give us one thing (matchup/lineup/stat etc...) we should be looking for in Monday night's game versus the Pelicans.

Dalton Sell: Aside from the season debut of Joe Ingles, the battle between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson is what I will have my eyes glued on tomorrow. Not only are the pair MVP candidates this season, but they are two of the most exciting players in the game today.

Seeing them go head-to-head should be thrilling, and the two could certainly make their share of highlight-reel-worthy plays throughout the matchup. With both teams near the top of their respective conferences, this should be a good one between two great teams.

