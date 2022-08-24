National Media Pushing For More Pelicans on TV

The Athletic's Shams Charania went on the Pat McAfee Show to lobby for the New Orleans Pelicans season opener to be on national television.

The NBA’s Opening Tip Night is still two months away but anticipation for the season is higher than ever before. Several trades and a few return stars have opened championship windows for a dozen franchises. The New Orleans Pelicans are a new name amongst all the usual suspects and the return of Zion Williamson has the national media lobbying for the team to get more exposure.

One of the biggest names in hoops, The Athletic’s Shams Charania, wants to see Brandon Ingram versus Kevin Durant get the primetime television treatment it deserves. Add Zion Williamson, who was cleared to play unrestricted basketball back on May 26, and it’s hard to imagine why the NBA’s TV partners passed on this game. It would not lack for advertising dollars considering the markets and star power involved.

This is arguably the most important game in the first week considering Williamson’s rehab and Durant’s now-rescinded trade demands. This could also be the first game for Ben Simmons with the Nets, and the first time the Brooklyn Big 3 of Durant, Simmons, and Kyrie Irving playing together.

Charania used his time on the Pat McAfee Show to campaign for a national broadcast from Brooklyn. He also reassured once more for those fans still worried about Williamson’s health: Zion will indeed suit up to start the season.

“He will be playing. Pat, do you know what I am interested in? The Nets open the season at Barclays Center against the Pelicans on October 19. But that is not a national TV game, it is interesting. I think we can start that push: Pelicans-Nets national TV October 19.”

Williamson, for one, cannot wait. "Being real, it sucks watching from the sideline," he said before signing his new five-year contract extension. "I just want to be out there. Just seeing the potential. We have a lot of great pieces. I'm excited to get out on the court with those guys."

Read More Pelicans News: