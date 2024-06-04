Could Karlo Matković's Emergence Help The Pelicans Frontcourt Depth Next Season?
New Orleans, LA - The 2024 NBA Draft is less than a month away, and many analysts predict the New Orleans Pelicans will beef up their frontcourt by selecting a big man in the first round. Last year's starting center, Jonas Valanciunas, is an unrestricted free agent, and the Pelicans are not expected to re-sign him. With backup center Cody Zeller also being a free agent, New Orleans must address its lack of roster size in a major way this offseason.
Rumors have spread that the team could eye some frontcourt help via trade, with names like Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarett Allen or Brooklyn Nets big man, Nic Claxton as name circulating the rumor mill.
One possible solution is 2022's second-round pick Karlo Matković. The 6-foot-10 forward from Croatia played four games for the Pelicans in last year's Summer League, averaging seven points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks. He headed overseas to play for the Cedevita Olimpija team, where he averaged 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Matković finished the season with the Pelicans G League Birmingham Squadron.
His original draft analysis praised his athleticism and motor for his size.
NBA Draft.Net summed up the reason the risk of drafting him may be worth the reward. Karlo Matkovic is a late bloomer, who had a breakout season, surprising some scouts, but not all of them, who knew that he was an interesting prospect… The Croatian big is an athletic center, who loves to play the Pick and Roll and has shown some glimpses as a shooter and a passer in Short rolls, while he also protects the basket… His flaws are clear since he is still kind of raw on both ends of the floor and is prone to turnovers and fouls, but bigs always need more time to mature… If Matkovic manages to become a consistent shooter, then he could have a place in the NBA.
Karlo does not take a lot of outside shots, but he converted on a good percentage (37%) from deep last season in Slovenia. His quick feet make him a viable pick-and-roll option to the basket, but he needs to improve his outside shooting frequency to remain a viable threat on the court. Matković acknowledged as much during one of his first workouts with the Pelicans after being drafted.
"I'm a high motor guy, try to bring energy to the team. Pick-and-roll guy that runs end to end and tries to protect the rim," Karlo explained. He then joked about his shooting ability. "And I can shoot a little bit. No one knows that, but I can shoot........The NBA is looking for a stretch 5 right now. That's a big part of the game."
Whether Karlo gets the chance remains to be seen, but all indications point to him getting an opportunity. The expectation is for Matković to again join the team in the Summer League to play for New Orleans. A good showing in Las Vegas could stamp his ticket for the Pelicans, with a chance to get some minutes in the league when his name is called upon.