Willie Green: McCollum 'A Pro' and Murphy 'Got to Shoot the Ball'

Pelicans head coach Willie Green had insightful postgame commentary on CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III after the 125-144 loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

CJ McCollum

"Extremely impressive. He's a pro, and he's always ready," Green focused on McCollum.

CJ has filled the gap due to injuries from top scorers Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingrams. In the previous five games, McCollum lifted the Pelicans by averaging 30.8 PPG, 3.6 APG, 3.8 RPG, and 4.8 3-PPG. His 52.8% in field goal attempts per game in the past five games is an increase from his season's average of 43.5%.

"Even when he started the season a little slow, he's gotten himself going. It's incredible to see how consistent he is and his efficiency on the floor."

McCollum has two concerns since his scoring barrage - a dip in assists and free throw attempts. If Ingram and Zion remain sidelined, he needs a consistent scorer to complement him, i.e., Trey Murphy III.

Jan 6, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) congratulates guard Trey Murphy III (25) after he made a basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Murphy III

Green gave a semi-frustrated response responding to questions about Murphy's recent contributions. New Orleans needs Murphy to evolve into a shooter they can rely on in each game.

"Trey's got to shoot the ball when he's open," Green frustratingly commented. "When he's not open, he's got to drive the ball or find a teammate. It's just that simple for him."

Over the last five contests, Murphy is averaging 10.6 PPG and 46.7% from the floor. Against Brooklyn, Murphy had five field goal attempts in a challenging game for the Pelicans.

Green noted, "he's on a [opponent] scouting report." Teams are defending Murphy differently, so it's on the second-year player to use his driving skills to "get to the basket or swinging into a teammate," Green cited.

The second half of the NBA season is here, and don't be too surprised if New Orleans explores a trade for another shooter. Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum will soon be together in the starting rotation. But just in case they aren't, someone has to step up, shoot, and score for the Pelicans ahead of the postseason.

Read Pelicans Scoop Articles