NBA Star Brandon Ingram's Reported Contract Desire Amid Trade Talk
The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled to start their season, going 5-18 over the opening part of the year. Questions are beginning to abound around the roster construction of this team, especially among the top guys. Since Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram started playing together in 2019, the Pelicans have won just two playoff games, with Williamson never participating in the playoffs.
Ingram recently changed agencies, going from Excel Sports Management to Klutch Sports during the season. The former No. 2 pick had an interesting summer surrounding his contract in New Orleans. Ingram reportedly wanted a max contract extension worth about $50 million per season. The Pelicans were unwilling to match that deal, and the former Most Improved Player was left playing in the final year of his contract.
New Orleans could decide to trade Ingram before the deadline and begin to build the team around Zion Williamson. They could also let the season play out and try to re-sign the former all-star forward in the offseason. NBA Insider Jake Fischer thinks Ingram could remain in New Orleans on a short-term deal before exploring options with another team.
"Brandon Ingram to consider short-term deal in free agency The current options are slim. So there’s an expectation among league sources familiar with the situation that Brandon Ingram and his new agent representation at Klutch Sports will be open to pursuing a short-term payday starting next season."
The Pelicans reportedly called teams during the offseason to gauge interest in the former Duke standout, but there was little interest. Ingram has a troubled injury history, playing in 64 games last season, the most since his rookie year. The Kingston, North Carolina native has made just one all-star appearance in his career. Ingram is averaging 23.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists this season for New Orleans.
