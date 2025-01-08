Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Trail Blazers
The New Orleans Pelicans play on the second night of a back-to-back when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. This will be the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with Portland winning the last two games. Pelicans star Brandon Ingram played in the first three matchups, but the 6-foot-9 forward will miss Wednesday's game, still dealing with an ankle injury.
Ingram has been out for a month after stepping on Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lu Dort's foot in early December. The Pelicans have sometimes struggled offensively without Ingram, who has become a better playmaker over the last couple of years of his career. In the past two seasons, he's averaged career-highs in assists per game and expanded his three-point attempts this season.
Despite that, injury concerns and contract disputes have his name in the media as someone the Pelicans could look to trade before next month's deadline. ESPN's Kevin Pelton highlighted Ingram as the most likely Pelican to be traded this season. He writes, "Ingram is heading toward unrestricted free agency on a team that now has the NBA's worst record. New Orleans can no longer afford to be picky about getting value for Ingram. Anything better than what the Pelicans could get this summer in a sign-and-trade would still be a win, given their payroll issues going forward."
With the trade deadline less than a month away and the former No. 2 overall pick still sidelined with injury, many wonder if he's played his final game in a Pelicans uniform. He was recently spotted at practice last week doing some individual shooting drills, but the team still has him in the rehabilitation phase of his injury process.
Tip-off for Wednesday's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
