Pelicans Scoop

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Trail Blazers

The former all-star is listed on the injury report for Wednesday night's game.

Terry Kimble

Oct 27, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives on Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives on Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Pelicans play on the second night of a back-to-back when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. This will be the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with Portland winning the last two games. Pelicans star Brandon Ingram played in the first three matchups, but the 6-foot-9 forward will miss Wednesday's game, still dealing with an ankle injury.

Ingram has been out for a month after stepping on Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lu Dort's foot in early December. The Pelicans have sometimes struggled offensively without Ingram, who has become a better playmaker over the last couple of years of his career. In the past two seasons, he's averaged career-highs in assists per game and expanded his three-point attempts this season.

Despite that, injury concerns and contract disputes have his name in the media as someone the Pelicans could look to trade before next month's deadline. ESPN's Kevin Pelton highlighted Ingram as the most likely Pelican to be traded this season. He writes, "Ingram is heading toward unrestricted free agency on a team that now has the NBA's worst record. New Orleans can no longer afford to be picky about getting value for Ingram. Anything better than what the Pelicans could get this summer in a sign-and-trade would still be a win, given their payroll issues going forward."

With the trade deadline less than a month away and the former No. 2 overall pick still sidelined with injury, many wonder if he's played his final game in a Pelicans uniform. He was recently spotted at practice last week doing some individual shooting drills, but the team still has him in the rehabilitation phase of his injury process.

Tip-off for Wednesday's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Terry Kimble
TERRY KIMBLE

Pelicans Scoop Writer

Home/NBA