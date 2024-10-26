New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Ranked Among Likeliest In-Season Trade Candidates
One of the players who will be garnering the most attention around the NBA during the 2024-25 season is New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.
The No. 2 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft is in the final year of his current contract. Though he is eligible for an extension, there hasn’t been much progress made in talks between the two sides.
Ingram is seeking a max contract, something the Pelicans are not willing to pay. It is part of the reason why he may still be in New Orleans at all.
“Perhaps one of the NBA's biggest stunners this summer was a move that wasn't made. Despite an early report that the Pelicans would "aggressively explore" an Ingram trade, per Stein, nothing ever came together on that front. Pels Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin would later say players like Ingram might be "incapable of being traded" under the new collective bargaining agreement,” wrote Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report.
Given the new aprons and hard-caps teams have to operate with, trading has become a more difficult thing to do. Franchises don’t want to cap themselves, limiting the moves they can make.
On top of that, handing out a max contract to a player could be crippling in the long run. As a result, trades are calculated and slowly played.
But, if there is anything that we have learned from watching the NBA, it is that no one is truly untradeable. There is always a deal to be made and all it takes is one franchise to show an interest in Ingram for a deal to materialize.
There is a lot to like about him as a player despite the difficulties of his contract situation. A former All-Star and in the prime of his career, teams would normally be lining up for the chance to acquire a player of his caliber.
“Still, expect the Pelicans to keep working the phones since they have roster holes to fill (that center rotation is a wreck) and wings needing role expansions (like the recently extended Trey Murphy III). And expect more than a few teams to take those calls since there aren't many 6'8" wings who offer this blend of three-level scoring and secondary playmaking,” added Buckley.
He is far from perfect, as his 3-point volume is a bit concerning given the direction the league is heading in. His defensive ability hasn’t consistently shined through despite the tools he has to perform on that end of the court.
But, in the right situation, he can thrive.
The Pelicans should be somewhat motivated to move him, albeit only when their rotation is healthy. He can help fill the void at the center spot and bring back some of the draft capital that was traded to acquire Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks.
Thriving best with the ball in his hands, Ingram isn’t a perfect fit for a New Orleans roster that now has a true lead point guard and ready-to-emerge star in Zion Williamson.