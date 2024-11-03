13 Players Listed on Pelicans vs Hawks Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks face off tonight in a game filled with a massive injury report of 13 combined players.
The Pelicans have five players listed on their injury report: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Jordan Hawkins, Trey Murphy III, and Dejounte Murray. CJ McCollum is out with a right adductor strain, Herb Jones is out due to a right shoulder strain, Jordan Hawkins is questionable due to lower back tightness, Trey Murphy III is out due to a right hamstring strain, and Dejounte Murray is out due to a left-hand fracture. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are both listed as out.
The Atlanta Hawks have eight players listed on their injury report: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Bufkin, Dyson Daniels, Mouhamed Gueye, De'Andre Hunter, Vit Krejci, Seth Lundy, and Cody Zeller. Bogdan Bogdanovic is out with right hamstring tendinopathy, Kobe Bufkin is out with right shoulder subluxation, Dyson Daniels is questionable with a right hip flexor strain, Mouhamed Gueye is out with a G League assignment, De'Andre Hunter is out with right knee injury management, Vit Krejci is out with a right adductor strain, Seth Lundy is out with a G League two-way, and Cody Zeller is out because he's not with the team. Trae Young will be available.
After securing a convincing win against the Indiana Pacers, tonight is a perfect opportunity for the Pelicans to find themselves on a winning streak.
