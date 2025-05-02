14-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Lakers After Playoff Loss to Wolves
After falling in five games to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Los Angeles Lakers' season is officially over.
It was riddled with change — none of which needs re-explaining — but even after acquiring Luka Dončić from the Dallas Mavericks at February's Trade Deadline, J.J. Redick's squad fell short of its end goal.
The coach, after a full season at the helm in Los Angeles, could only reflect.
"I’m going to take a lot of time to really self evaluate," Redick said, "and figure out ways I can be better and ways I can help get us closer to hanging Banner 18."
On ESPN the morning after the loss, former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins didn't mince his words about the discourse surrounding Redick, Dončić and LeBron James.
“The Lakers came into the series favored, they got out played, and it’s a failed season," he said.
Perkins noted that much of the online chatter regarding the Lakers was focused on how they continued to get stronger, adding Dorian Finney-Smith, bringing back Rui Hachimura, and even benefiting from the "Big 3"-level play from Austin Reaves.
When Los Angeles was eliminated?
"All of a sudden, they didn't have enough," Perkins said. "They didn't have a championship roster."
Considering the popularity of any team James spearheads, the subjective narratives aren't surprising. But narratives don't displace facts — one in particular.
The Pelicans and Lakers won the same amount of playoff series this postseason. And both have plenty to address this summer.
