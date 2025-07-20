NBA Investigating Star Player in Pelicans-Hornets Game
Sports betting has become increasingly prevalent across all sports, particularly among the younger generation of fans. Look across television during a game, and you will see sportsbook companies' ads everywhere, whether on the floor, in advertisements around the stadium, or during a commerical break.
With the influx of betting in basketball, it was almost inevitable that players, coaches, or staff members would eventually get involved. It is as easy as picking up a phone, logging in and placing a bet, even for a common citizen.
Jontay Porter, a former player for the Toronto Raptors, was banned from the NBA for life due to a gambling scandal, where he was betting on his performances and against his team, as well as unusual amounts of money being bet on Porter's points totals to go under the betting line.
A new report by ESPN's David Purdum has revealed that Miami Heat guard and former Charlotte Hornets player Terry Rozier is under investigation.
"A professional bettor placed 30 wagers in 46 minutes, all involving Terry Rozier in a 2023 NBA game, according to documents obtained by ESPN that reveal new details about the suspicious betting under scrutiny by federal investigators," Purdum wrote.
He continued to detail the document, saying, "On the morning of March 23, 2023, a bettor at a sportsbook in Biloxi, Mississippi, placed $13,759 in bets on the unders on Rozier's statistics in a game that night between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans, according to the documents, which ESPN acquired through an open records request. All 30 bets won, after Rozier, an eight-year veteran with the Hornets at the time, exited 10 minutes into the game, citing a foot issue."
With Rozier in hot water for the situation, "Rozier is one of three NBA players known to have been under investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. Rozier has not been charged or accused of any wrongdoing."
The Miami Heat have Rozier under contract through the 2025-2026 season, after which his contract will expire.
