14-Year NBA Veteran Reveals 'Biggest Key' for Celtics' Success
The 2025 NBA playoffs have been full of many unexpected outcomes. Perhaps no outcome is more unexpected than the Boston Celtics being down 0-2 against the New York Knicks while being at home.
In back-to-back games, the Celtics blew massive leads against the Knicks, which led to New York ultimately winning in the final seconds. One player who's been dealing with an unfortunate illness throughout the series is Kristaps Porzingis.
During an episode of SportsCenter, former New Orleans Pelicans big man Kendrick Perkins spoke about just how important Porzingis is to the Celtics' success.
"He's the biggest key to the Celtics' success," Perkins said. "He provides that balance. When they are shooting 25% from the three-point line, he gives them an option when you talk about being to post-up and search out mismatches.
In Perkins' eyes, Porzingis' ability to post up and give variability to the team's offense is tremendouosly important.
"You talk about being able to be a big that can mix it up, being a guy that can pick and roll, and be a lob threat... last year, Kristaps Porzingis was the best post up guy in the NBA," Perkins added. "That is missed right now."
In two games against the Knicks, Porzingis is averaging 4.0 points and 4.0 rebounds on 33% shooting from the field. That's simply just not good enough for the Celtics to win.
