14-Year NBA Veteran Slams Disrespect Toward Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins sounded off on recent Kobe Bryant discourse

Matt Guzman

Dec 18, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former Lakers player Kobe Bryant speaks to the media prior to the Lakers' game against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center. Bryant's numbers 8 and 24 were to be retired during a halftime ceremony. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Kendrick Perkins hit it on the nose.

On his most recent ESPN appearance, the former New Orleans Pelicans center spoke on the recent discourse surrounding Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. He didn't mince words.

"The disrespect need to f***ing stop man," he said. "Every time I look up, it's something different. 'Kobe wasn't this. Kobe wasn't a primary defender.'"

More often than not, comparisons and criticisms come from fanbases looking to pick fights. Even perhaps the most debated comparison — LeBron James and Michael Jordan — has been debunked by both players.

The same goes for NBA players who played alongside Bryant.

"Kobe was like that on both ends of the floor," Perkins continued. "Kob was locking ... up, especially when it mattered most. Especially in the postseason. Kob wanted smoke. Top three most skilled player to ever play the game of basketball ... he's Jordan offensively."

Perkins isn't exactly known for his sound basketball opinions, but when it comes to Bryant, he had it right. And he was willing to stand by it.

Kobe Bryant poses for a portrait inside of his office in Costa Mesa, California, on Jan. 17, 2020. Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players in history, is building an impressive resume in his post-basketball career, including winning an Academy Award. / Harrison Hill / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"When it comes to Kobe and where he ranks on the all-time great list," he said. "I got him top ten. I'm actually tired of debating ... about where guys rank and things of that nature. He's top-ten in my eyes."

