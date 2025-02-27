2x All-NBA Star Names Potential Devin Booker, Ja Morant Trade Destination
The NBA is filled with young superstars, but after the Dallas Mavericks traded away Luka Doncic, many of them have to worry about whether they are safe or not.
Guys like Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has quietly been mentioned as potential trade targets this offseason. A month ago it would seem insane for a Morant or Booker-caliber player to get traded, but after the Doncic trade, it seems possible.
Former Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins, who has experienced first-hand what it is like to be traded as an All-NBA player, has a trade destination for Morant or Booker that would take their new potential team to the next level: the Houston Rockets.
“If I’m Houston, I’m evaluating all of this young talent,” Cousins said. “It’s a lot, they have a lot of young assets and you know, depending on how this year goes and where they want to take that next step in improving this team, you got guys like Ja Morant whose name is floating around the trade market. When you add a guy like that and possibly a Devin Booker, this is a totally different team and you know, next season we are talking about the Rockets being a contender.”
The Rockets hold a 37-22 record and are ranked fourth in the Western Conference standings behind the Thunder, Grizzlies, and Nuggets. Even with plenty of talent to show, the Rockets remain one of the youngest teams in the NBA.
Morant is averaging 20.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds this season while shooting 43/30/83 from the field. Morant is a top-tier finisher at the paint and has the opportunity to be labeled as one of the best dunkers of all time while becoming one of the league's best all-around point guards.
Booker is averaging 26.2 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds shooting 46/34/90 from the field. Booker is the ultimate shooting guard in the NBA, bringing plenty of scoring to the table, including his three-point shooting ability. Booker is the all-time leading scorer for the Suns but could see his time in Phoenix winding down.
Both players would make a huge difference for the rising Rockets if that was their destination next season.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors