4x NBA All-Star Makes LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama Comparison
As the NBA has evolved, more and more players have become matchup nightmares.
Players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic have become some of the greatest offensive threats in the league. They're the type of players that teams can't gameplan for because they present such a vast array of move sets while also being vertically gifted.
There's one player who seems like they'll become an even bigger matchup nightmare than all of the rest, and that's Victor Wembanyama.
Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins actually seems similarities to Wembanyama and LeBron.
During an interview with Hoopshype, Cousins presented an interesting comparison between Wembanyama and LeBron. Specifically, Cousins compared how the two are impossible to adjust to on the court.
"I don’t know how you would adjust, right? I mean, I think it’s almost like a LeBron James, where you’re just blessed with these physical gifts at birth," Cousins said. "These are physical specimens, from the height to the coordination, to the fluidness, to the touch. There’s just a lot of physical gifts there. So as far as adjusting, I don’t know what those adjustments would be."
Regardless of what team someone roots for, every basketball fan is interested to see how Wembanyama develops as a player and if he lives up to his potential. Unfortunately, that journey was cut short this season with his season-ending blood clots in his shoulder.
