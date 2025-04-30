Pelicans Scoop

4x NBA All-Star Makes Strong Boston Celtics Prediction

Former New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins makes strong prediction on Boston Celtics

Liam Willerup

Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a three point basket by Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) (not pictured) against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a three point basket by Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) (not pictured) against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics captured the 2024 NBA Championship by beating the Dallas Mavericks, and it was clear after the series that they would be a popular pick to repeat in the following season. While they didn't capture the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, with that going to the Cleveland Cavaliers, they showed in their first-round series that they are still just as dominant.

After beating the Orlando Magic in five games, the Celtics will await the winner of the New York Knicks-Detroit Pistons series. While the competition will definitely increase, with the Knicks the likely matchup, former New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins believes that the Celtics are even better than last season.

"I don't really see anybody matching up with them in the East...," Cousins said on Run It Back. "They're a complete team, and they're the reigning champs for a reason. I think they'll continue to push through the East."

A major reason for Boston's success early in the playoffs has been the play of Jayson Tatum. Looking to capture a Finals MVP after he was criticized for his performance last year, Tatum averaged 31.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in their five-game series against the Magic.

Apr 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) warm up before their game against the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Even if the Celtics make it to the Eastern Conference Finals and face the Cavaliers, they probably wouldn't face their toughest matchup until the NBA Finals, with several Western Conference teams looking capable of making the run this season.

