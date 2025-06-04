4x NBA-All Star Pitches Ex-Celtics, Lakers Star For Knicks Head Coach Job
The New York Knicks had a tough decision to make after their Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers, but opted to part ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau despite the franchise having its best season since 2000. A decision that seems to have NBA fans split, the ownership will have to be certain that the next hire is the man to lead this strong core to the top.
When discussing potential coaching candidates, names like Michael Malone, Jay Wright, and Johnnie Bryant have been thrown around in discussions. However, on a recent episode of 'Run It Back' on FanDuel TV, ex-New Orleans Pelicans star made a case for his former teammate to land the job.
When asked if former Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics star guard Rajon Rondo would want to take the job, Cousins supported that and even praised Rondo for his high basketball IQ.
"No knock—I think JJ Redick’s a really good coach. But if we’re praising JJ for his IQ… Rondo is light years ahead of him," Cousins added. There's no doubt that Rondo possesses a high IQ for the game of basketball, as he averaged double-digit assists for several seasons while being one of the best defensive guards in the NBA.
The jump to becoming an NBA head coach wouldn't be as unexpected as Redick's was, as Rondo served as a guest coach with the Milwaukee Bucks during training camp this past season. However, he has no formal head coaching experience under his belt, so it surely wouldn't be easy.
Having an NBA Finals-caliber roster on their hands, the Knicks know they have to be certain with who they end up hiring as the franchise's next coach.
