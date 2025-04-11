Andrew Wiggins' Official Status for Heat vs Pelicans
After a two-game road trip, the New Orleans Pelicans are set to finish the regular season out at home, starting with a Friday night contest against the Miami Heat. It's been a disastrous season for New Orleans, filled with injuries and trading away Brandon Ingram. However, the team still has two more games left before they close out the season.
While the Pelicans' injury report continues to be lengthy, with tens of millions of dollars in contracts on the bench, the Heat find themselves dealing with injuries as well as they prepare for their play-in tournament appearance. One of the names on the injury report is one of Miami's top scorers, as he's set to be available Friday night.
The Heat have listed forward Andrew Wiggins as available for Friday night's contest in New Orleans. Dealing with a right hamstring injury, Wiggins was sidelined for six straight contests before returning in Miami's last game against the Chicago Bulls.
The main piece from the Jimmy Butler trade at the deadline, Wiggins has been good for the Heat in the times he has played. Unfortunately, he's battled several injuries since arriving in Miami and has appeared in only 16 games while Butler has appeared in 28 games for Golden State.
With the Heat still having a chance to host a play-in game against the Bulls, they'll be looking for a win with tip-off in New Orleans set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
