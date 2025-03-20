Pelicans Scoop

Anthony Edwards' Zion Williamson Statement After Pelicans-Timberwolves

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had high praise for Pelicans' Zion Williamson after their matchup

Terry Kimble

Dec 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks to pass against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks to pass against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-115 on Wednesday night. Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson was the main catalyst for the New Orleans victory, scoring 29 points to lead his team. Anthony Edwards matched that with 29 points of his own, but he shot just 5/19 from the field.

Williamson and Edwards found themselves matched up against each other for much of the fourth quarter, with Zion getting the better of the matchup Wednesday night. After the game, Edwards talked to reporters about the difficulty of guarding a player like Zion and what he does well to give opponents issues trying to stop him.

"Zion is tough, he's a tough cover," Edwards said about the Pelicans' star. "His touch around the rim and he takes off from so far that you think he can't get to the rim and every time he's finger rolling it off the rim or high off the glass. I'm not going to lie, he's incredible."

Williamson averages nearly 29 points per game against the Wolves in his career, including a career-high 43 points versus Minnesota in 2022. The two-time all-star has returned from injury with a vengeance, averaging career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots. Zion has also taken a more active role defensively, guarding Edwards late in the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

The Pelicans have the second-worst record in the Western Conference, but that has not deterred the former No. 1 overall pick from playing hard the remainder of the season, despite the team already being out of the playoff picture.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Terry Kimble
TERRY KIMBLE

Pelicans Scoop Writer

Home/News