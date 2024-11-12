Ben Simmons' Performance in Pelicans vs Nets Goes Viral
The NBA world has been waiting for Ben Simmons to show that he can still play basketball at the level he once did. Unfortunately for the New Orleans Pelicans, it came at their expense.
On Monday night, Simmons somehow had 10 assists in 12 minutes against a shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans team. Simmons only played 22 minutes off of the bench, but he still led the team in assists and had 50% of the team's entire assist total. His performance went viral online, with post by Bleacher Report garnering over 10,000 likes and 750,000 views in under 24 hours.
Simmons ended up finishing the night with 6 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals on 60% shooting from the field. It wasn't quite vintage Ben Simmons, but it was as good as one could hope for in 22 minutes off of the bench.
While it was fantastic for NBA fans to finally see Ben Simmons play great basketball, it was a very unfortunate moment for Pelicans fans. Entering the night on a four-game losing streak, the Pelicans desperately needed a win against the 4-6 Brooklyn Nets. Not only did New Orleans lose, but their defense was so bad they let Ben Simmons have a phenomenal passing night against them.
The New Orleans Pelicans have been battered by injuries, but the team should be better than what their record shows. Their next six games are about to get incredibly difficult and that's why losing against the Nets was so significant.
