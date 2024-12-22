Bizarre Technical Foul in Knicks-Pelicans Goes Viral
The New Orleans Pelicans have been talked about mainly for the wrong reasons this season. With a 5-23 record heading into Saturday's matchup with the New York Knicks, the Pelicans are usually on the wrong end of good fortune. During Saturday's game, even the team's personnel were in the middle of causing the Pelicans' downfall.
In the second quarter, when the Pelicans were nursing a 46-41 lead over the Knicks, the New Orleans towel boy ran onto the court before the Knicks inbounded the basketball. Since the delay was the team's second of the game, a technical free throw was awarded to the Knicks. The exchange was just another of several unfortunate things for New Orleans this year.
This moment has gone viral on social media, with this post from Rob Perez tallying over 500,000 views on X.
Via Perez: "There may be a Wobvestigation opened here. The Pelicans towel boys run out there while the NOP coaches try and decide to challenge the out of bounds ruling. Either in an attempt to purposely or inadvertently buy them a couple extra seconds."
Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson remain out indefinitely with injuries while the rest of the team struggles to compete in games. New Orleans has won just one game away from the Smoothie King Center this year, with 11 of their 14 losses coming by double-digits on the road.
There are rumblings about changes coming to the roster, with Ingram in the final year of his deal and players like CJ McCollum possibly looking to join a contender to capture his first NBA championship. The team is currently over the luxury tax and has never paid it in their history. New Orleans won 49 games last season, which is the second-highest in franchise history.
