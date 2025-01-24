Boston Celtics Legend Suggests Unexpected Zion Williamson Trade
New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is again having an injury-plagued season. The two-time all-star has played in just ten games this year for the Pelicans, who have one of the worst records in the NBA. Williamson is in his sixth year in New Orleans but has yet to play in a playoff game.
Many think a change of scenery would benefit the former No. 1 overall pick's career. On a recent episode of KG Certified, former NBA Celtic greats Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce both agree that Williamson could benefit from some "fresh air." Surprisingly, the two legends think Zion should go to Charlotte and play with Lamelo Ball.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith expressed that he believes Zion no longer wants to be in New Orleans but would rather play for a bigger market team. "Zion doesn't want to be in New Orleans, he doesn't want to be there," Smith said. "He wants to be in a major market like L.A., New York, or whatever because he wants the marketability."
The comments stemmed from the Pelicans' recent suspension of Williamson for what they called a violation of team policies. Their star forward missed a team flight to Philadelphia and was suspended one game for the incident. Williamson acknowledged his error and vowed to conduct himself better in the future.
Whether that future is in New Orleans remains to be seen. The former Duke standout signed a five-year extension with the team in 2022, but it contained language that would alleviate the Pelicans of certain financial responsibilities weight and availability clauses that were not met. Williamson played in a career-high 70 games last season but again missed the playoffs because of a hamstring injury.
