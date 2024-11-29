Brandon Ingram's Final Injury Status for Pelicans vs Grizzlies
The New Orleans Pelicans announced forward Brandon Ingram would be out for his third straight game Friday afternoon against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ingram continues to deal with calf soreness and will miss his fourth game of the season. New Orleans is 4-15 on the year, marking the worst record in the Western Conference.
Ingram leads the team in scoring and three-point shots made this season for a Pelicans team that ranks last in the NBA in points per game. In addition to Ingram, the Pelicans are without Zion Williamson, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, and Jose Alvarado. New Orleans has only won one road game this season.
The Grizzlies are 12-7 on the year and welcome back their superstar Ja Morant back to the lineup on Friday. Morant averages 23 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in his career versus New Orleans. Friday's game is both team's final NBA Cup game.
Ingram was in the news not only for his recent injury but also for parting ways with his agency, Excel Sports Management, last week. The move comes after a tumultuous offseason in which Ingram and the Pelicans could not agree on a contract extension for the former all-star.
The former No. 2 overall pick sought a maximum contract extension, but the Pelicans could not reach a deal with him. Ingram now plays on the final year of his current deal and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. With the Pelicans reeling this season, rumblings of a potential trade might ramp up as the trade deadline nears.
Tip-off for Friday afternoon's game is set for 4:00 p.m. CST.
