Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Bulls
The New Orleans Pelicans 8-32 atrocious record has left many frustrated with the season at almost the halfway point. New Orleans travels to Chicago on Tuesday to face the Bulls, who have had an up-and-down season. The Pelicans are 3-19 on the road this year after posting the best road record in the league last year.
Both teams faced off in the season opener, with the Pelicans winning 123-111. Since then, the teams have looked drastically different, especially New Orleans, given all the injuries they have suffered. Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III did not play in the opener versus Chicago because of injury/illness. The Pelicans released their injury report for Tuesday's game, and while those two are in the lineup, star forward Brandon Ingram remains out.
Ingram injured his ankle on December 7th and will miss his 18th straight game on Tuesday. The team should release an injury update on the former all-star, as the 6-foot-9 forward has traveled with the team on its road trip and done some individual shooting drills during practice. Many wonder if Ingram will suit up for the Pelicans again this season. The NBA trade deadline is next month, and Ingram will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.
The former No. 2 overall pick switched his agency from Excel Sports Management to Klutch Sports this season in a move many felt was due to Ingram not securing a contract extension in the offseason. If his days are numbered in New Orleans, the Pelicans will look to get the best offer for him to secure some assets for the future.
Tip-off for Tuesday's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST at the United Center.
