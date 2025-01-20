Brandon Ingram's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been out of the lineup since December 7th, when he injured his ankle against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pelicans provided one update on the former all-star forward in late December, revealing he was still in the early phase of his rehabilitation program. Another update on his progress was expected to happen from the team.
On Sunday, reporters asked Pelicans head coach Willie Green about the progress of the former No. 2 overall pick, and Green said there was no update on his status. New Orleans released their injury report for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz, and Ingram is again out with his ankle injury.
Fans wanting to see the trio of Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Dejounte Murray will have to wait a little longer. The three have yet to play a regular-season game together, and all three players suffered significant injuries during the regular season. Ingram was seen at practice going through shooting drills and at a recent game doing some light jogging pregame.
League-wide speculation is that the 6-foot-9 forward will be traded before the February deadline. Ingram is in the final year of his contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. New Orleans called teams over the summer about his availability, but there was little interest in trading for Ingram.
The Pelicans find themselves again looking for a trade partner after both sides failed to agree on an extension. It's unclear what the market looks like for Ingram now, but New Orleans can't afford to let him walk for free next summer.
Tip-off for Monday night's game is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
