Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Nuggets
The New Orleans Pelicans opened their road trip on Monday with a 125-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets. After being the best road team in the NBA last year, New Orleans' has the worst road record in the Western Conference this season. The Pelicans are 4-20 away from the Smoothie King Center this year.
Injuries have been key in some of the team's struggles this season. Starting guard Dejounte Murray ruptured his Achilles last week and is out for the season. Zion Williamson has only played in 13 games this year, and forward Brandon Ingram has been out since December 7th with an ankle injury. The trio has not played one game together this season. New Orleans released their injury report for Wednesday's game, and the former No. 2 overall pick is out again.
Many speculate that Ingram has played his final game in New Orleans with the trade deadline on Thursday. There has been speculation that teams like the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors, and even Miami Heat were reported to be interested in the former all-star. Any team trading for Ingram must ensure he's willing to sign a long-term deal.
The Pelicans and Ingram could not agree on a contract extension for him this past offseason, and he will be an unrestricted free agent after the year. There is a chance he could re-negotiate with the team at a cheaper price after the year, but the former Duke standout was seeking a maximum contract extension.
Tip-off for Wednesday's game in Denver is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CST.
