Brandon Ingram's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Raptors Game
The New Orleans Pelicans return home Wednesday night to face the Toronto Raptors. There is a bright spot for New Orleans after much of the season marred by darkness and injury. The latest injury report reveals that two-way guard Dejounte Murray is playing after missing the last 17 games with a left hand fracture.
However, the same report revealed that Brandon Ingram is questionable for Wednesday's game with calf soreness. Ingram missed Monday night's game with the same calf injury. If the former all-star forward can't play, it would be the third game he's missed this season due to injury.
Ingram leads the injury-depleted Pelicans in points (22.9) and made three-point shots (39) this year. New Orleans is last in the NBA in scoring (103), so not having him on Wednesday would be another significant blow to the Pelicans, who are already without Zion Williamson for an extended period. The Pelicans have lost their last five games and are last in the Western Conference standings.
A report surfaced that Ingram recently parted ways with his agency, Excel Sports Management. This follows in the footsteps of teammate Williamson, who also recently left his agency, CAA. Ingram will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season after he and the Pelicans could not agree on an extension this summer.
Rumors swirled that Ingram was seeking the maximum extension, worth $50 million per season, but the Pelicans were not willing to offer that. The former No. 2 overall pick headed into the season with a strong possibility this could be his last in a New Orleans uniform. There is no word what new representation Ingram will have in the future, but he must wait 15 days before signing with a new agency.
Tip-off for Monday night's game is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
