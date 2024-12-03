Brandon Ingram’s Reported Desire Amid NBA Trade Rumors
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recently made a big career decision when the former all-star dropped his former agency, Excel Sports Management, to sign a deal with Klutch Sports. Ingram is playing in the last year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. He and the Pelicans failed to agree on an extension, with the former No. 2 overall pick reportedly seeking a maximum contract worth nearly $50 million per year.
Ingram's current deal is worth $36 million annually, and the Pelicans were looking to continue to pay him in the neighborhood of that moving forward. When talks stalled during the summer, New Orleans inquired teams about a potential package to acquire the one-time all-star. Demand was slim, and Ingram entered the year uncertain of his future with the Pelicans.
Now that New Orleans is a woeful 4-18 on the season, ESPN insider Shams Charania thinks the Pelicans forward is looking to be dealt sooner rather than later. Appearing on ESPSN's NBA Today show, Charania revealed Ingram's intention is to be a part of a winning situation. "I'm told Brandon Ingram wants to be part of a winning competitive environment."
With the Pelicans' season already on the brink of collapse, it makes sense for the team to explore trade scenarios for Inngram, given that he can walk for nothing next summer in free agency. What value he has around the league remains to be seen. The former Duke standout has battled injury for most of his career. Last season, the 66 regular-season games played were the most since his rookie year in 2016.
This year, Ingram battled calf soreness, which caused him to miss the last five games. The Kingston, North Carolina native averages 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists this season. The timing of the agency change is interesting, considering where the Pelicans are in the standings and the time until the trade deadline. Charania also believes the two are not a coincidence.
"When a player changes his agency in the last year of his deal, what are you trying to accomplish? His future is in greater focus now. I believe these talks will heat up between now and January."
New Orleans hopes to get the best possible deal for Ingram's services and use those assets to build around forward Zion Williamson. The two-time all-star forward is currently sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring injury, and there is no official timetable for his return. The Pelicans host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors