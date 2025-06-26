Breaking: Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans Make Trade at NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft had plenty of action to its lead-up, with blockbuster trades involving Desmond Bane, Kevin Durant, and Kristaps Porzingis happening prior. Heading into the draft itself, it was well-known that the Dallas Mavericks would select Cooper Flagg, which ended up being the case.
Looking at the New Orleans Pelicans, they entered the draft with the seventh overall pick. While several prospects were thrown around for that selection, they ended up drafting Jeremiah Fears seventh overall. While they weren't set to be on the clock again till the 23rd pick, the Pelicans decided to make a trade to change that.
The Atlanta Hawks and Pelicans agreed to a deal to send New Orleans the 13th overall pick in exchange for the 23rd pick and an unprotected 2026 first-round pick that will be the more favorable of New Orleans' and Milwaukee's first. While the Pelicans could've very well taken their chances on the Milwaukee pick, they traded up to land a prospect they were fond of.
With Joe Dumars taking over as general manager of the Pelicans, he's been active so far in his tenure. After making a trade for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the 40th overall pick earlier this week, he's now landed two lottery selections for the Pelicans in this year's draft.
As for the Hawks, they drop further in the draft, but add a potentially valuable first-rounder to continue to build around their young core.
