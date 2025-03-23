Breaking: Cade Cunningham Unexpectedly Ruled Out for Pelicans-Pistons
The New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons matchup on Sunday will lack a bunch of star power. In a surprise announcement, star Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was a late scratch to the game because of a calf injury. Cunningham was not previously listed on the team's injury report heading into Sunday.
The former No. 1 overall pick made his first all-star appearance this season, helping to jumpstart the surprise Pistons. Detroit is in line for its first playoff appearance since the 2017-2018 season and currently sits at the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Cunningham is averaging 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 9.2 assists this season for Detroit. Dennis Schroder will get the start in his place as the Pistons look to sweep New Orleans this season. Detroit defeated the Pelicans by 46 points last week, handing New Orleans their worst home loss of the season.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson is also out on Sunday, missing his second straight game with a back injury. Williamson seemed to tweak his back after a hard fall in the team's Wednesday victory over the Timberwolves, and the former No. 1 overall pick sat in Friday's loss at Minnesota. Williamson has played in 30 games this season after playing a career-high 70 games a season ago.
The two teams are heading in different directions as a franchise. New Orleans made the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, but now have the second-worst record in the Western Conference. The Pelicans are in line for a top draft pick in next year's draft, while Detroit looks to use this playoff run as a springboard for the future.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors