Former 10th Overall NBA Draft Pick Reportedly Gets Waived

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly waiving Elfrid Payton.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton (22) dribbles against Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans recently signed former first round pick Elfrid Payton. Dealing with injuries to several key players, the Pelicans needed some backcourt depth that Payton was able to provide.

Via Pelicans on October 11: “The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed Josh Oduro and Elfrid Payton… Payton, 6-4, 202, has appeared in 500 NBA games (395 starts) across eight seasons with Orlando, Phoenix, New Orleans and New York… Payton appeared in 42 games (all starts) for New Orleans during the 2018-19 season in which he became the sixth player in NBA history to record a triple-double in five consecutive games.”

Payton instantly became a fan favorite in New Orleans, tallying a 21-assist game on November 25. Despite his strong contributions in seven appearances, Payton is being waived.

Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "The New Orleans Pelicans are waiving guard Elfrid Payton, sources tell ESPN. Payton averaged 6.7 points, 6.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in seven games for the Pelicans -- including a 14-point, 21-assist performance on Nov. 25."

Fans in the replies to this news are not happy that Payton is being waived after his impressive 21-assist performance.

“dam after that 21 ast game too,” one fan wrote.

“Bro dropped 21 assists and got CUT?” a fan asked.

“Got waived after a 21 assist game tears,” another fan added.

“why he was balling,” a fan commented.

It will be interesting to see if Payton did enough in his time with New Orleans to land another NBA opportunity.

