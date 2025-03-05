Breaking: LeBron James Makes NBA History in Lakers-Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night for a matchup between two very different Western Conference squads. The Lakers are one of the league's hottest teams since trading for superstar guard Luka Doncic, creating an insane tandem between him and LeBron James.
James has been playing out of his mind over the past month. In February, James averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists with 55.5/44.3/73.8 shooting splits through 11 games. In year 22, the 40-year-old veteran continues to dominate.
On Tuesday night, James notched another historic mark. James became the first player in NBA history to reach 50,000 career points, reaching the milestone early in the first quarter against the Pelicans.
James already leads the NBA in career regular-season points and playoff points, and this 50,000 mark will likely not be touched for a very long time.
The 21-time All-Star, four-time MVP, and four-time champion has cemented himself as possibly the greatest to ever play the game, and it is largely credited to his longevity. Through a 22-year career, James is averaging 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists, shooting 50.7% from the field, dominating the league for over two decades.
As one of the most hyped-up prospects of all time, James has somehow lived up to the hype and become one of the greatest players to ever play the game.
