BREAKING: NBA Makes Big Bucks vs Pelicans Announcement
The New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks were scheduled to play Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center. A powerful snowstorm hit the Gulf Coast, dumping 8 inches of snow across the Metropolitan New Orleans area. The Bucks flew into town on Monday anticipating the cold weather event.
Once the snow stopped, officials assessed the situation to determine whether conditions were suitable for travel and the safety of fans and players. Temperatures in New Orleans are forecast to get above freezing on Wednesday, but another blast of cold weather will likely re-freeze some of the melted snow. Out of an abundance of caution, the NBA has decided to postgame Wednesday's game in New Orleans.
No makeup date has been announced at this time. Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat at home on Thursday night. Wednesday's game for the Pelicans concluded their four-game homestand before hitting the road. The Pelicans have won four straight games for the first time all season and capped the largest comeback in franchise history after coming back from a 25-point against the Utah Jazz.
The Pelican's 12-32 record has been disappointing, considering the hype coming into this season after winning 49 games last season. Injuries have plagued the team after Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum have missed significant time this season. With the trade deadline less than 3 weeks away, New Orleans has important decisions regarding Ingram's contract and getting under the luxury tax before the season's end.
The Pelicans travel to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Friday.
