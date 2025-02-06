BREAKING: Reported Details of Brandon Ingram Trade to Toronto Raptors
The Brandon Ingram era for the New Orleans Pelicans has come to an end. While there were a few promising moments during his tenure, it was largely met with crucial members of the team getting injured.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the New Orleans Pelicans have traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, one first-round pick, and one second-round pick. The trade came shortly after New Orleans' game against the Denver Nuggets.
According to NBA insider Jaker Fischer, the Pelicans are getting back the Pacers' 2026 first-round pick from the Raptors as part of the deal.
While some could signify this trade as the beginning of the Pelicans blowing their team up, it's likely more about not wanting to pay the contract Ingram desired. The Pelicans were already expected to trade Ingram at the start of the season after not being able to negotiate a new deal.
Ingram is currently in the final year of his contract, earning $36 million. Next season, he will be an unrestricted free agent. New Orlean's decision to acquire Ingram is a very interesting one for a team with a 16-35 record. Many would have expected the Raptors to be sellers instead of buyers at the deadline, and now they'll have to make the decision on how they re-sign Ingram.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors