Breaking: Warriors Champion Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Pelicans
It took a few minutes, but the 2025 NBA free agency market has exploded, with extensions and new moves for players all across the league. While players like Jaren Jackson Jr. inked a $240 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. will now be headed to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deal.
However, some of the deals that slip through the cracks are the ones that matter the most, and coming off a controversial 2025 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans and Joe Dumars have added some championship pedigree to their roster in the form of a recent signing.
According to ESPN's Senior Insider Shams Charania, the Pelicans are signing three-time NBA Champion and Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney to a $16 million deal over the next two years. Looney has spent his entire career with Golden State since being selected 30th overall in 2015.
Now, Looney will head to the Pelicans to serve as a key veteran in an inexperienced center room, featuring 2024 All-Rookie performer Yves Missi and the 13th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft in Derik Queen. While Looney might not be the most skilled big in the NBA, he'll bring value as a veteran and one of the top rebounders in the association.
With rumors that the Pelicans could move off players like Zion Williamson or Trey Murphy III this offseason, a move like landing Looney indicates that New Orleans will likely be trying to compete in the Western Conference next season. That's furthermore validated by the fact they traded the rights away to their 2026 first next year unprotected.
