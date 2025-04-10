Bucks Make Giannis Antetokounmpo Decision for Pelicans Game
The New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks square off on Thursday night at the Fiserv Forum.
These teams face each other for the second time in less than a week after the Bucks escaped with a 115-111 victory in New Orleans. Milwaukee's forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out that game with an injured shoulder injury in the Bucks victory.
The Bucks star has been playing at an MVP level recently, and the NBA honored him with an NBA Player of the Week award for his performances last week, when he averaged 36 points, 13.7 assists, and 12.3 rebounds. Antetokounmpo was initially listed as probable for Thursday's game but was downgraded to questionable. Milwaukee made a final decision on his status right before the game.
The two-time MVP will play against the Pelicans on Thursday night, looking to extend his 30+ point streak against New Orleans.
Antetokounmpo has scored 30 or more points in eight straight games against New Orleans dating back to 2020. Milwaukee has needed his scoring recently, with star guard Damian Lillard sidelined with a blood clot in his calf. Lillard will miss his 11th straight game on Thursday.
Antetokounmpo ranks second in the league in scoring (30.5 points) and sixth in rebounding (11.9) for the Bucks, who are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
They look to be headed for a rematch of last year's first-round matchup with the Indiana Pacers. Indiana defeated Milwaukee in six games after Antetokounmpo injured himself and missed some time in that playoff series.
Tip-off for Thursday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
