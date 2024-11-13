Chet Holmgren's Injury Status for Thunder vs Pelicans
The red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder face off against the struggling New Orleans Pelicans tonight. While both teams are missing key players, the Pelicans are far more severely shorthanded.
New Orleans is on a five-game losing streak and in desperate need of a win. They're actually even tied for the longest losing streak in the NBA. The team won't have Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, and Dejounte Murray available to play against the Thunder. With all of that firepower out, New Orleans needs all the help they can get - which they'll get a little bit of.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially listed Chet Holmgren as out against the Pelicans due to a right iliac wing fracture. It was revealed that Holmgren is expected to miss 8 to 10 weeks due to the injury, which is devastating for the Thunder. Through 10 games this season, Holmgren was averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.6 blocks on 51/38/78 shooting from the field.
The Thunder are already without backup big man Isaiah Hartenstein, and New Orleans will need to figure out a way to capitalize on that situation. One should expect the Thunder to play incredibly small, as they did against the Clippers on Monday night.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
