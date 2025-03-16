CJ McCollum Makes NBA History in Pelicans-Spurs
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum made history as the veteran moved into 20th place on the all-time three-point list.
McCollum's three-point shot in the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs gave him 1,979 makes in his career, passing Joe Johnson on the list. The former LeHigh standout already holds the Pelicans record for three-pointers made in a season.
McCollum was acquired by New Orleans in 2022 in hopes of forming a 'Big 3' with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Despite playing less than half of the season, McCollum helped guide the Pelicans to their first playoff berth since 2018, losing in six games to the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
New Orleans hoped to build upon that success, but injuries to Williamson and Ingram stymied the team's progress. Zion played just 29 games the following season, as New Orleans lost in the Play-In Tournament. Last year, Williamson again hurt himself, this time right before the playoffs, and the Pelicans were swept in the first round.
Once New Orleans got off to a rough start this season, many felt the veteran McCollum would be traded around the deadline to help a contender win a championship.
The former Portland Trail Blazer has made the conference championship one time but never the NBA Finals. An important decision on McCollum's future will be had this offseason, considering New Orleans traded away Brandon Ingram before the deadline.
Next season is McCollum's final year of his contract before he is an unrestricted free agent the following year. The veteran guard will turn 34 next year and if New Orleans is in a rebuild, won't figure to be a part of their long-term plans.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors