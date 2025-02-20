Concerning Brandon Ingram Update After Raptors-Pelicans Trade
Brandon Ingram has not played a basketball game since December 7, missing over two months of action.
Ingram's inability to stay healthy on the court this season was a big reason why the New Orleans Pelicans decided to move on from him and not pay the max contract. Even after getting traded, Ingram has only played a grand total of 18 games this season due to an ankle sprain.
Unfortunately for fans of Ingram, there still doesn't seem to be a return in sight.
“He’s not close at this point to come back and play,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said on Wednesday. It's a very concerning update for a player who has already missed over two months of action, and it seems like he'll be out for at least another month.
On an optimistic outlook, Darko also revealed that Ingram is doing some light work and shooting after practice. However, he's still very limited on what he can do with his ankle.
“He’s limited with what he can do with his ankle but his upper body, lifting, we can get on that right not," Darko said. "I’m hopeful he’ll be able to ramp up his workouts.”
The original moment that caused Ingram's injury was when Lou Dort gave him no landing space during a jumpshot.
The Toronto Raptors face off against the Miami Heat on Friday night.
