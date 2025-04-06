Damian Lillard's Final Injury Status for Pelicans vs Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night at the Smoothie King Center.
Milwaukee is playing on the second night of a back-to-back game after defeating the Miami Heat in overtime on Saturday. The Bucks are chasing the Indiana Pacers for homecourt in the first round of the playoffs.
Milwaukee has won its last three games but trails the Pacers by three games with a week to go in the regular season. Star guard Damian Lillard has missed the team's last eight games with a blood clot in his left calf. Milwaukee has gone 4-4 in those games without the former first-round pick. The Bucks released their injury report for Sunday's game, and Lillard is listed in it.
The former Weber State standout will miss his ninth straight game on Sunday. Milwaukee initially announced the 9-time all-star would be out indefinitely, but Bucks head coach Doc Rivers recently told reporters that there "is much more hope" that Lillard could return before the end of the season.
"'Why mess with it?' was our thing, when flying or anything could affect that," Rivers told reporters. "We have much more hope today than we did three days ago, I can tell you that. And so we're going to take everything that we can do to see if there's a way we can get him back."
Lillard is averaging 24.9 points and 7.1 assists for the Bucks this season. Milwaukee traded for the former Portland Trail Blazers star last season, hoping pairing him with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo would bring the Bucks another championship.
Tio-off for Sunday night's game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors