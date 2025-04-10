Damian Lillard's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks host the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday night at the Fiserv Center.
Both teams are looking forward to the end of the regular season, but for different reasons. New Orleans is destined for a top spot in the NBA Draft, while the Bucks are gearing up for what they hope is a deep playoff run.
Milwaukee will need health to accomplish their dream of an NBA championship, but star guard Damian Lillard has been sidelined with blood clots in the calf. Lillard has missed the team's last ten games but is rehabbing hard to return to the court. Milwaukee released their injury report ahead of Thursday night's game.
The nine-time all-star will miss his 11th straight game Thursday night, but there may be some good news on the horizon. Lillard posted a picture of him in the gym on his Instagram account, seemingly pointing out that he is trying to work his way back to the court. Milwaukee has three regular-season games left before the start of the playoffs.
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers recently told reporters that the team is hopeful Lillard can return in time for the playoffs. “We have much more hope today than we did three days ago, I can tell you that. And so we’re going to take everything that we can do to see if there’s a way we can get him back", Rivers told the media last week.
Lillard is averaging 24.9 points and 7.1 assists this year, complimenting superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's game perfectly with a great inside-outside combination. Tip-off for Thursday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
