Dejounte Murray Responds To Controversial Statement About WNBA Rookie Caitlin Clark
Few things have caused as much controversy as the discourse about WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark. Since entering the women's professional league, the Indiana Fever rookie has been a lightning rod for hot takes and basketball hyperbole. New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray responded to those with a controversial take against Clark.
Earlier this month, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes went on former NBA player Gilbert Arenas' podcast to discuss the impact of Clark's rookie season in the WNBA. The former Iowa standout is shattering rookie records in her first year, but Swoopes downplayed Clark's influence this year.
“Those are hell of a numbers,” Swoopes said. “But to me, that’s not dominating.” Clark is averaging 19.5 points, a WNBA league-leading 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds for the Fever. Swoopes seemed to imply there are players on the Fever team who are unhappy that Clark is taking the spotlight.
"There's a lot of other (stuff) going on, that players are like 'This ain't where I want to be,'" Swoopes revealed. "You have players that are very significant on this Indiana Fever team that are like 'I don't know if this is where I want to be.'" Swoopes is a former 4-time WNBA champion and 3-time WNBA MVP.
Murray took to Instagram to poke fun at the former WNBA champion's comments about the Fever rookie. On a Bleacher Report post highlighting Clark's rookie accomplishments, the Pelicans guard sarcastically repeated Swoopes' words about not dominating, followed by plenty of laughing emojis.
Among Clark's impressive rookie stats are the most 3-pointers made by a rookie in WNBA history, the most 25-point, ten assist games in a season by any player, and the first rookie ever to record a triple-double. She has done that twice this season.
Murray knows a thing or two about being an all-around player himself. The last time he played point guard exclusively, he averaged career-highs in assists (9.2), rebounds (8.3) and steals (2.0). He was selected to his first All-Star selection that season and made the All-NBA Defensive Second Team. After two seasons in Atlanta, Murray joins New Orleans, eager to put his talents to good use.
The Pelicans gave up plenty of size in the trade to acquire Murray, so the team hopes he pays off dividends soon in a New Orleans jersey. After winning 49 games last season, the Pelicans look to improve on that mark and reach the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. They open the regular season on October 23rd against the Chicago Bulls.