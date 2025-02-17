Disappointing News on Brandon Ingram After Trade to Raptors
Brandon Ingram was one of the most accomplished stars in New Orleans Pelicans history, regardless of how short their history is.
However, the biggest issue with Ingram has been his injury availability, with this season being the perfect example of it. Prior to getting traded to the Toronto Raptors in February, Ingram had barely been available as a member of the Pelicans this season, playing in only 18 out of 55 games.
While Raptors fans may be hoping to have Ingram return this season, it seems like his latest injury update may disappoint them.
Ingram spoke to Zulfi Sheikh of Sportsnet, revealing that he has no timetable for a return this season.
'I have no timetable right now, but since I've been here we have been pushing it hard ... going to take a bit to get my conditioning together, but hopefully soon," Ingram said.
While it's positive Ingram mentioned the words hopefully soon, the bigger issue is that he continues to have no timetable. Just this week, Ingram also signed a three-year, $120 million contract extension with the Toronto Raptors.
While many have been confused at the Raptors' for both trading for Ingram and extending him, it seems clear that this season may be a wash for Toronto. The building blocks for the following seasons are here, and it starts with Ingram and Scottie Barnes.
