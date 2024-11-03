Draymond Green's Strong Statement on Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson is known as one of the strongest players in the NBA today. Draymond Green is known as one of the best defenders in the last 10 years. Even someone as talented as Green could admit how truly powerful Zion is.
During an episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green revealed what it was like to play defense against Zion during a back-to-back between the Warriors and Pelicans.
“He ain’t just strong, he’s powerful," Green said. "Taking him on two days in a row - my back hurt, my hips hurt, I’m banged all up. I’m hurt, brother.”
On Tuesday night, Zion absolutely dominated the Golden State Warriors. He put up 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists on 63% shooting from the field. However, when he was guarded more by Green on Wednesday night, it was a completely different story. During the rematch between the Warriors and Pelicans, Zion put up 12 points and 12 rebounds, but he did it on 5/20 shooting from the field.
Playing against Zion Williamson is no easy task. He's a matchup nightmare for a plethora of teams in the NBA. Very few players can handle the combination of speed, strength, and explosiveness that Zion brings to the table. His play is very reminsicent of a young Blake Griffin in that regard.
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
