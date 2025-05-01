Pelicans Scoop

ESPN Star Bashes Luka Doncic After Lakers Loss vs Timberwolves

Former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins bashes Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic after Minnesota Timberwolves loss

Liam Willerup

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers had high hopes for the NBA Playoffs, especially with their trio of Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves giving them as much scoring power as they could've asked for. Matching up with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, it looked like it would be a tough series, but one that LA could win. However, that was far from the reality.

On Wednesday night, the Lakers' season ended after the Timberwolves took the series 4-1, sending the Lakers home on their home court. Given that the Lakers are one of the biggest brands in the sport, media members were quick to judge, and former New Orleans Pelicans center and ESPN star Kendrick Perkins didn't hold back on his remarks.

"Luka Doncic is the worst defensive star that we've seen in the modern era of basketball. Period," Perkins said on ESPN's First Take.

According to an article by NBC, heading into Game 5, Anthony Edwards was shooting 60% from the field on possessions guarded by Doncic, an outcome that's not going to put the Lakers in a position to win. While Doncic may have averaged 30.2 points per game in the series, the Timberwolves had three players average 17 points or more throughout the series.

Now headed into the offseason, the Lakers will have several problems to address, including adding capable defenders around their three leading scorers and a reliable center as well.

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

