ESPN Star Makes Grim LeBron James Prediction In Lakers-Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers continue their first-round matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon, looking to tie the series up at two games apiece. Minnesota grabbed the series lead again after a 116-104 victory in Game 3. Lakers star LeBron James led all scorers with 38 points in the loss.
The 40-year-old James also played a team-high 41 minutes and carried most of the offensive load, with teammate Luka Doncic dealing with a stomach ailment. ESPN star and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins thinks the Lakers will be at a disadvantage on Sunday because of the game's start time.
"An early afternoon game on Sunday favors the Timberwolves, especially with the amount of work a senior citizen like LeBron James had to put in tonight," Perkins said on SportsCenter after Game 3. Sunday's start time for Game 4 is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CST.
Doncic isn't listed on the injury report for Game 4, so expect the 5x all-star to carry most of the offensive burden for Los Angeles. The Lakers must clean up some of the turnovers they committed in Game 3 when they surrendered 19. Minnesota recorded ten steals and kept pressure on the Lakers offense with Doncic struggling with his stomach illness.
“In the postseason, obviously you’re not gonna play a perfect game,” James said. “But the more that you make mistakes on top of mistakes on top of mistakes, things that can be controlled, then it’s not gonna give you an opportunity to be in the best possible chance to win.”
If the Lakers win on Sunday, they will recapture home-court advantage for the remainder of the series.
