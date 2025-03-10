Pelicans Scoop

ESPN Star Makes Strong Boston Celtics Prediction

ESPN star, former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins makes strong prediction on Boston Celtics

Liam Willerup

Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA has a handful of teams all capable of making a run to the NBA Finals. In the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder lead the way at the top with several teams, including the Golden State Warriors, being in the mix to make it out of the West. As for the Eastern Conference, it might be a two-horse race between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics.

While the Cavaliers and Thunder are the only two teams boasting a winning percentage of at least 80%, ESPN star and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins still believes the reigning NBA Champions are the team to beat.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Lakers forward LeBron James
Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the fourth quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"I picked OKC in December to represent the Western Conference, I picked them in January, February, and I'm picking them in March to go to the Finals," Perkins said on ESPN's NBA Countdown. "I'm picking the Boston Celtics to win the NBA championship, it’s levels to this.”

While Perkins might be showing bias, given he was a Boston Celtic during his playing career, they showed during their marquee matchup against the red-hot Los Angles Lakers that they're still one of the best teams in the league despite records.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatu
Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against against the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Boston has won eight of their last ten contests and will have a chance to prove themselves yet again when they face the Thunder on Wednesday night.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News