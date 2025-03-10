ESPN Star Makes Strong Boston Celtics Prediction
The NBA has a handful of teams all capable of making a run to the NBA Finals. In the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder lead the way at the top with several teams, including the Golden State Warriors, being in the mix to make it out of the West. As for the Eastern Conference, it might be a two-horse race between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics.
While the Cavaliers and Thunder are the only two teams boasting a winning percentage of at least 80%, ESPN star and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins still believes the reigning NBA Champions are the team to beat.
"I picked OKC in December to represent the Western Conference, I picked them in January, February, and I'm picking them in March to go to the Finals," Perkins said on ESPN's NBA Countdown. "I'm picking the Boston Celtics to win the NBA championship, it’s levels to this.”
While Perkins might be showing bias, given he was a Boston Celtic during his playing career, they showed during their marquee matchup against the red-hot Los Angles Lakers that they're still one of the best teams in the league despite records.
Boston has won eight of their last ten contests and will have a chance to prove themselves yet again when they face the Thunder on Wednesday night.
