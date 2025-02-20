ESPN Star Makes Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum Statement
The NBA finds itself at a crossroads with some of its current stars aging and likely with a few seasons left in the league.
Stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant have carried the NBA for over a decade, while the NBA looks to promote a newer face to pass the torch to in the future. New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson seemed poised to become the face of the league when the Pelicans drafted him in 2019.
Injuries have thwarted Williamson's ability to be front and center in the league's campaign to produce the next superstar in the league. The former No. 1 overall pick has yet to play in a playoff game in his career.
Williamson has played in less than 50% of all the Pelicans games since coming into the league six years ago. ESPN star personality and former Hall of Fame NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe explained on television why players like Williamson, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, and others have not taken the reigns as the next face of the league.
"[Anthony Edwards] has told you he doesn't want to be one. ... [Ja Morant] might've could've been it. ... [Zion Williamson] just has never really materialized."
Sharpe explained that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards revealed that's not what his focus is on right now in his career. Tatum would fit that mold, having already had NBA success and winning a championship, but up to this point, he hasn't been seen in that vein.
Williamson and the Pelicans are struggling this season, further pushing the young forward out of the limelight. A hamstring injury forced him to miss 27 straight games, and now his team has the worst record in the conference. Williamson has much to prove in his NBA career, but before he can be considered the face of the league, he needs to lead his team to some postseason success.
